Brand Battles: Coca-Cola, Monster, Star Wars, Champagne

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Coca-Cola takes on Monster Energy over a jingle featured on "Mad Men," Lucasfilm strikes back at a "Jedi" application, and the French group that polices wine names takes aim at a sparkling wine bar. Beverage Battles Monster Energy Co. is getting a taste of its own soft drink. The drink company, which typically files more trademark oppositions than any other company in the country, found itself on the receiving end this week of a case filed by the Coca-Cola Co. At issue? Monster Energy's application, filed last...

