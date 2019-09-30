MGM Resorts Escapes Air Ambulance Co.'s ERISA Suit

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 2:17 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge has grounded an air ambulance provider's claims against MGM Resorts International in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit over the hospitality giant's refusal to pick up the tab for flying one of its former workers to a hospital, saying claims in the latest version of the suit were untimely. U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan on Friday dismissed claims against MGM Resorts International in a suit from Med Flight Air Ambulance Inc. that sought payment for medical transportation provided to an MGM employee health insurance plan participant. The decision didn't affect claims against UMR Inc., a...

