Cozen Atty Lied On Court Form, Should Be Censured: Board

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Cozen O'Connor partner in Washington, D.C., who avoided disbarment last year for his conviction in a drunken hit-and-run that left another motorist injured should be censured for lying on a pro hac vice application, a disciplinary board said Friday. In a report and sanction recommendation, a D.C. Court of Appeals hearing board said transportation lawyer Wayne R. Rohde "clearly" knew he was facing potential sanction stemming from his felony conviction when he signed a Virginia pro hac application in 2010 saying there were no ongoing court proceedings pertaining to his conduct. But the board said Rohde's misconduct wasn't "extraordinarily heinous,"...

