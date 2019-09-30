J&J Beats Investor's Suit Over Talc-Cancer Link

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has thrown out a shareholder’s derivative suit alleging Johnson & Johnson improperly sold talcum powder despite its purported cancer link, because the investor did not previously call on the company’s board to take action over such claims. In granting J&J’s bid to toss the complaint, Chief U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson said Friday that investor Marc Hirschfeld was obligated under the New Jersey Business Corporation Act to make that presuit demand since the pharmaceutical giant did not opt out of the requirement, but he failed to do so. “Thus, on its face, [New Jersey Statutes Annotated]...

