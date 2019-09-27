2 Classes Certified In Suboxone Product-Hop Suit

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday certified a class of direct purchasers of Suboxone as well as a class of end payors in multidistrict litigation over an alleged product-hopping scheme by Indivior PLC to block generic versions of the opioid treatment drug from coming to market. U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg swept aside Indivior's arguments against certifying the direct-purchaser class, saying the claims by the health care providers and wholesalers center on the "common question" of whether Indivior's actions had a "legitimate business justification" or whether they were anti-competitive. "Put another way, if each class member were required to pursue its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS