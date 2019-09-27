Crypto Firm Longfin Must Pay SEC $6.8M In Default Order

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Longfin Corp. must pay nearly $6.8 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after the agency secured a default judgment against the fintech company on claims it reported false revenue, a New York federal judge has ordered. The shuttered cryptocurrency firm missed a deadline to answer the SEC's allegations that Longfin and CEO Venkata S. Meenavalli reported more than $66 million in sham revenue in 2017 and 2018 and ran a separate scheme to get Longfin listed on the Nasdaq stock market. The SEC sought the default judgment earlier this month to have Longfin disgorge $3.24 million in ill-gotten gains...

