Ex-Sanofi Employee Says Doctor Program Was For Kickbacks

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A former Sanofi U.S. Services Inc. employee urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to find that an incentive program by the drugmaker was a kickback scheme, arguing the company’s own documents show the program's purpose was to get doctors to prescribe a Sanofi medication for unapproved uses. Yoash Gohil, who is suing under the False Claims Act as a relator for the U.S. government, said in a brief Friday that the drugmaker’s arguments, “while innovative, are plain wrong,” and that Sanofi, formerly known as Aventis, should not be able to escape a partial summary judgment on its “Patient Access to Cancer Therapy,” or PACT,...

