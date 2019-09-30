Ill. Judge Kicked Off Bench For Lying And Getting Revenge

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT) -- An Illinois judge accused of misleading detectives during a firearm investigation in his home and retaliating against a judicial assistant's sexual harassment complaint has been removed from the bench by the state's judicial disciplinary agency. The Illinois Courts Commission said Friday that removal was "the only appropriate remedy" for DuPage County Circuit Judge Patrick O'Shea, who blamed a bullet hole in his home on a screwdriver and tried to retaliate against two court employees who filed sexual harassment complaints against him, ​​​​​​the panel found. The order is effective Oct. 1. O'Shea "has not acknowledged any real wrongdoing" and "still maintains that the...

