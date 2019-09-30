UnitedHealthcare Dodges Bulk Of Wilderness Therapy Suit

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 2:07 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal judge has tossed most of a proposed class action alleging UnitedHealthcare improperly refused to pay for programs that use outdoor activities to treat young people's mental health issues, saying the patients behind the suit did not show they had been hurt. U.S. District Court Judge David Nuffer on Friday granted UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co.’s motion to dismiss two out of three claims in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit alleging the insurer should have covered the so-called wilderness therapy program for the man identified only as K.H.B. Because the claims are on a classwide basis and not alleged...

