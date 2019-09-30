'Erratic' Overstock.com CEO Punished Short Sellers, Suit Says

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Internet retailer Overstock.com was hit with a proposed class action in Utah federal court Friday by an investor claiming that in the tumultuous months after the company launched a cryptocurrency trading platform, the "erratic" CEO and his top financial deputy manipulated the markets and ultimately knocked half the price off its shares. Characterizing the company's deposed founder and former CEO Patrick Byrne as vengeful and increasingly erratic, and accusing its former top accountant of deserting his post amid chaos, plaintiff Benjamin Ha's complaint describes an elaborate ploy to punish short sellers as the company struggled to redefine itself following its fall...

