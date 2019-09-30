Forever 21 Hits Ch. 11 After International Overexpansion

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 10:19 AM EDT) -- Fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 filed for Chapter 11 protection late Sunday in Delaware, saying an overly aggressive international expansion plan didn’t work out when its merchandise wasn’t as popular as expected overseas and sales couldn’t keep up with rent obligations. In initial court filings, Chief Restructuring Officer Jonathan Goulding said the company, formed by husband and wife team Jin Sook and Do Won Chang in 1981, had strong performance from its stores in the United States and Latin America, but its hundreds of stores elsewhere in the world ate into that success. According to a first-day declaration from Goulding, between 2014...

