Shareholder Tearfully Explains Motive In Murex Chancery Trial

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A Chancery Court trial over stockholder rights to demand an oil company's records took an emotional turn Monday when a Murex Petroleum Corp. investor teared up when a company attorney told her "You chose not to be a multi-millionaire" by refusing to accept an unsupported, all-or-nothing share buyout. Julie W. Kessel, ex-wife of company co-founder and former Chief Operating Officer Donald A. Kessel, was briefly overcome by emotion after testifying at the opening of a two-day trial, where she and her husband are suing for more records after finding the company's available documents insufficient for calculating a fair price for her...

