Boeing Lands $2.6B Modification To KC-46 Contract

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The Air Force has awarded Boeing a $2.6 billion contract modification for more than a dozen KC-46 Pegasus tankers, which have faced issues with debris left in the aircraft. Under the modification, Boeing Co. will provide 15 additional tankers, along with data, two spare engines, five wing refueling pod kits, initial spares, support equipment, subscriptions and licenses, the U.S. Department of Defense said in an announcement Friday. According to DOD, the work is expected to be finished in March 2023. The Air Force began accepting Boeing's KC-46s again in April after pausing deliveries twice because of debris that had been found in...

