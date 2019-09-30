Opioid Negotiation Class May Be Organic Procedure Evolution

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Class action. Settlement class action. Negotiation class action? What the heck is that? If you are over 50 and not a class action lawyer, your knowledge of class actions is probably limited to what you learned in a few hours in civil procedure about the requirements for class certification. If you read the black letter text carefully, you likely assumed that early in the pretrial process plaintiffs lawyers would move for class certification, and if the judge granted certification,[1] class members would receive notice of their opportunity to opt out.[2] The case would then proceed to a classwide trial or settlement...

