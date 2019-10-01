Photog Asks To Drop IP Suit Against ‘Disgraced’ Ex-GOP Rep.

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A photographer is looking to drop his copyright suit accusing a former Republican congressman of using an image of the Mexican border for an anti-immigration ad, saying it is a waste of resources to fight the “disgraced” former lawmaker who has no campaign funds. In a motion Monday, photographer Todd Bigelow asked a Virginia federal court to dismiss without prejudice a lawsuit he brought in 2017 against former Rep. Tom Garrett, R-Va., who used Bigelow’s photo of four people scaling a wall at the southwest border to tout his hard-line anti-immigration stance. According to reports, Garrett was accused of abusing his...

