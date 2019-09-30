Pa. Casino Biz's $1.1M Tax Credit Claim Too Late, Court Says

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania casino operator cannot seek a $1.1 million tax credit for overpaid taxes because a three-year deadline for petitions for refunds also applied to petitions for credits, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ruled Monday. The court rejected arguments by Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment that language in the state code referring to a three-year deadline for a “petition for refund” did not apply in instances when taxpayers seek credits and not refunds. The court agreed with the commonwealth’s argument that reading other provisions in the code showed that the phrase “petition for refund” referred to the filing through which a taxpayer...

