Atty With Copyright Wins Didn't Really Take Photo, Jury Says

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- An attorney who has filed hundreds of lawsuits over a photo he supposedly took of the Indianapolis skyline didn’t actually snap the picture, an Indiana federal jury has ruled. U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney II on Friday signed off on a final judgment against Richard Bell after an eight-person jury unanimously found last week that the attorney failed to show that he took or owned the copyright to the skyline photo. The photo has been the subject of lawsuits against corporations like Eli Lilly and Marriott as well as local businesses since 2011. This year alone, Bell has lodged more...

