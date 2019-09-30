Claims Trimmed In $180M Telescope Antitrust Battle

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A federal judge denied a California telescope maker's bid for summary judgment in a $180 million antitrust suit against a Chinese rival, while also tossing two claims accusing the Chinese company of below-cost pricing practices and refusing to do business with it. California-based Orion Telescopes & Binoculars did not present any evidence that Ningbo Sunny Electronic Co. Ltd. conspired with another manufacturer to set the price of telescopes below what it cost to produce them, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila said in a Sept. 20 order that was unsealed Monday. Davila also said Ningbo was justified in discontinuing its business relationship...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS