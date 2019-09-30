Minn. Court Revives BNSF Worker's Injury Suit

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota appellate panel on Monday revived a suit accusing BNSF Railway Co. of causing a worker's injuries suffered in an on-the-job auto collision, saying the testimony of a key expert witness was improperly excluded. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of BNSF in a Federal Employers Liability Act suit brought by employee Nathan Mead accusing the railroad of failing to properly maintain a company vehicle, which caused him to suffer neck, back, brain and spinal injuries when he was rear-ended by a third-party motorist. Mead, who had been tasked with inspecting and repairing...

