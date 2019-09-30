Ocean West-Led Group Drops $250M On Student Housing

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT) -- An investment group led by Ocean West Capital Partners will pick up five student housing communities for $250 million, the K&L Gates-steered real estate investor said Monday. Ocean West, Tiger Alternative Investors Ltd., Korea Investment & Securities Co. Ltd. and Landmark Properties closed on two student housing portfolios consisting of five housing communities and nearly 1,600 beds, the announcement said. The five properties are near the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, the University of Texas at Austin and Florida State University in Tallahassee, according to the announcement. Ocean West’s investment aims to capitalize on a growing student housing market that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS