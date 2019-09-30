Insurer Must Pay $685K For Selling Trucking Co. Bad Policy

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- An insurer sold an inadequate policy to a trucking company whose warehouse flooded, and should be on the hook for $685,000 of the $1 million in total damages, an Arizona federal jury has found. Western Truck Insurance Services Inc. was negligent in selling Madison Alley Transportation and Logistics Inc. a business interruption policy with an annual limit that was too low relative to the company's revenue, jurors found Friday, although Madison Alley was itself partially to blame for being underinsured when a busted sprinkler flooded its Phoenix warehouse and halted business for five months. Madison Alley had argued that the policy...

