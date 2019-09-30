$4.5M Deal In Hospital Pension Dispute Gets Judge's Final OK

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island federal judge gave his final approval Monday to a $4.5 million deal allowing the CharterCare Foundation to exit a proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action over an embattled retirement plan for Rhode Island hospital workers, overruling objections from the non-settling defendants. U.S. District Judge William E. Smith said in his order that the deal between the receiver for the now-insolvent St. Joseph Health Services of Rhode Island Retirement Plan and the settling defendants — the CharterCare Foundation, CharterCare Community Board, St. Joseph Health Services of Rhode Island and Roger Williams Hospital — was “entered into in...

