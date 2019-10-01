Walgreens Ditches FCA Suit Over Prescription Autorefills

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday tossed a suit accusing Walgreens of automatically refilling prescriptions at an Illinois pharmacy, finding the government's False Claims Act case lacked sufficient detail and left "too many questions unanswered." The U.S. and the state of Illinois filed a joint complaint against Walgreens, pharmacy manager James G. Kulekowskis Jr. and supervisor and pharmacist Christopher Hayes in August 2018, following a whistleblower action against the same parties. The suit claimed the pair, who worked at a Glenview, Illinois, Walgreens pharmacy, engaged in a scheme to bill the state for autorefilled prescriptions that went unclaimed by patients, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS