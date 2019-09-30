Boeing Must Face Insurer's Trade Secret Suit Over Guarantees

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday refused to dismiss a trade secret suit seeking billions of dollars from Boeing for allegedly copying an insurer’s plans to establish a private insurance option for foreign buyers with weak credit. The suit, filed by Xavian Insurance Co., claims Boeing used its materials to form its own venture, the Aircraft Finance Insurance Consortium, in 2017. Xavian seeks billions of dollars in profits and millions in royalties from Boeing and Boeing Capital Corp., which provides financing for Boeing customers. In Monday’s ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin said Xavian had plausibly argued that Boeing couldn’t...

