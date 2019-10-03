ERISA Ruling Signals Change In 5th Circ. Preemption Analysis

Law360 (October 3, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT) -- In Dialysis Newco Inc. v. Community Health Systems Inc. Group Health Plan et al.,[1] the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit held that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act expressly preempts a Tennessee statute that barred anti-assignment clauses in insurance policies, as applied to the self-funded benefit plan at issue. Importantly, the court distinguished a previous decision that many viewed as establishing that such statutes are not preempted. This likely signals a change in the Fifth Circuit’s ERISA preemption analysis to bring it in line with the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2016 ruling in Gobeille v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Co.[2]....

