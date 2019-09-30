Steel Co. Pension Plan Overseers Beat DOL's $7M ERISA Suit

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A committee in charge of two steel company pension plans has beaten a $7 million Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Labor, convincing a Pennsylvania federal judge Monday to squash the accusation that the committee didn't watch the plans' investment manager closely enough. U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fisher granted a motion for summary judgment filed by the Severstal Wheeling Inc. Retirement Committee, three individual members of that committee, the two retirement plans the committee oversaw and an investment management company the committee worked with, tossing the last claim that survived from the 2014 lawsuit....

