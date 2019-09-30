NJ Dance Club Can't Shake Suit Over Unwanted Texts

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A Jersey Shore dance club business lost its bid to shake off a suit over its allegedly unsolicited text messages to a patron after a federal judge on Monday rejected the company's take on what constitutes an autodialer for the purposes of a Telephone Consumer Protection Act claim. D’Jais LLC sought to end Mario Rivero’s complaint on the grounds that a device must dial numbers that it randomly or sequentially generates in order to be considered an automatic telephone dialing system under the TCPA. Since Rivero purportedly failed to show that D’Jais obtained his number in that manner, the company said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS