Toyota Can't Escape Claims It Hid Faulty Camry AC Systems

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Toyota must face a proposed consumer class action alleging the automaker concealed that several years of its popular Camry had defective ventilation systems, as a Florida federal judge only partially granted its motions to dismiss Monday. In a 28-page order, Miami-based U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno trimmed Javier Cardenas and Kurt Kirton's warranty claims and allegations of fraud and fraudulent concealment, but he found their pleadings sufficient to advance claims of a racketeering conspiracy and violations of Florida and Tennessee consumer protection laws. “We are pleased with the court’s orders and look forward to litigating the case expeditiously on the...

