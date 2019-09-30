BGC, Cantor Fitzgerald Must Face Suit Over $875M Deal

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Delaware’s chancellor kept alive on Monday a shareholder complaint accusing billionaire Howard Lutnick, Cantor Fitzgerald LP and directors of BGC Partners Inc. of breaching their duty to BGC in an allegedly overpriced, $875 million acquisition of another Lutnick interest. In a 41-page decision, Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard found arguments contesting the independence of three BGC directors, who approved the acquisition of Berkeley Point Financial LLC from Cantor Fitzgerald, reasonably conceivable. Both Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC are controlled by Lutnick. The chancellor also found Lutnick conflicted from the outset, and found sufficient doubt that a fourth director could act freely as a result of...

