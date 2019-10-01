Ill. Can't Enforce Minimum Crew Size Law, Railroads Say

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Illinois’ recently passed law requiring freight railroads to operate with two crew members in nearly all circumstances is preempted and unenforceable under federal authority calling minimum-crew laws unnecessary, major railroads claimed in federal court Monday. The Crew Size Law that Illinois passed in August cannot stand because it goes against the Federal Railroad Administration’s determination three months earlier that regulating train staffing is not “necessary or appropriate” to ensure railroad operation safety, the railroads’ lawsuit filed Monday against the Illinois Commerce Commission claims. Congress and related federal authorities have also generally allowed minimum crew sizes to be determined through collective bargaining...

