House Dem Faults BLM's Arctic Drilling Climate Analysis

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The Democratic chair of the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources accused the Trump administration Monday of climate denial in its analysis of the environmental impact of oil and gas exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Chairman Raul M. Grijalva of Arizona criticized language in the appendix of the Bureau of Land Management's environmental impact statement for oil and gas leasing in the ANWR stating that the Earth was "much warmer within the past 1,000 years," citing "farming in Greenland and vineyards in England" and concluding that "this warmth did not make the planet unlivable; rather it was time when societies prospered."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS