Soo Line Railroad Wins $10.8M In Superfund Repayment Suit

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge awarded Soo Line Railroad Co. $10.79 million in damages and $1.7 million in attorney fees Monday, ending a dispute over how much it was owed for contributing to the cleanup a Superfund site in Wisconsin. U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood entered the order in Wisconsin Central Ltd.’s lawsuit and Soo Line’s mirror-image counterclaim over which railroad should reimburse the other for its $5.25 million contribution to the cleanup of the Kreher Park site in Ashland as well as costs each incurred while defending underlying litigation relating to the site. Judge Wood also ordered that the damages award...

