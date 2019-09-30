Black Caucus Backs $20B Race Bias Suit Against Comcast

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A Reconstruction-era law that makes it illegal to discriminate based on race when making or enforcing contracts does not require those suing under it to meet the “but for” causation standard, 10 members of the Congressional Black Caucus told the Supreme Court Monday. The caucus members, joined by two other lawmakers, urged the Supreme Court not to kill a $20 billion racial bias suit against Comcast and to dismiss the government’s argument that the production firm bringing suit must prove that the contract would have been awarded if not for the discrimination. The plaintiffs cannot simply prove that race was a “motivating factor”...

