Uber Can't Force Nonriders To Arbitrate, Wheelchair Users Say

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Pittsburgh-area wheelchair users said their proposed Americans with Disabilities Act class action against Uber should be able to skip arbitration because none of them had actually used the ride-hailing app, agreed to its arbitration agreement or made claims that relied on the app's terms of service, according to a filing in Pennsylvania federal court Monday. In their response to Uber's motion to compel arbitration, the plaintiffs said the mere knowledge that Uber did not offer wheelchair-accessible vehicles that could accommodate them was enough to deter them in situations where they would have otherwise used the service, and that deterrence was a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS