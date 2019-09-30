Dell, Goldman Sachs Pay $17M Total To End Bias Accusations

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's contractor bias watchdog announced on Monday that Dell and Goldman Sachs have agreed to pony up a total of nearly $17 million to resolve accusations of race and gender-based discrimination in how the companies pay workers. The U.S. Department of Labor has reached settlements with Dell Technologies and Goldman Sachs over alleged racial and gender bias in how they pay workers. The DOL's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs said it has reached separate deals with Dell Technologies and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC — which both contract with the government — that would require them to make monetary...

