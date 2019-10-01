Chancery Nixes Spectra Investor Bid To Salvage $661M Suit

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court dismissed a $661 million public unitholder challenge to part of the $1.5 billion price Spectra Energy Partners accepted in a 2015 pipeline sale after a vice chancellor ruled that an allegedly undervalued litigation right included in a subsequent deal was not material. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III's decision Monday marked the second setback for unitholder Paul Morris' limited partner class claims arising from Spectra Energy Corp.'s sale of two pipeline networks to Spectra Energy Partners (DE) GP LP in 2015 and a sale of the same assets later to Enbridge Inc., which controlled the Spectra entities....

