DOD Didn't Violate Ban On $1.38B Deal, Claims Court Says

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Dubai-based defense contractor has failed to prove that the U.S. government violated a block on a $1.38 billion contract to supply food to overseas troops, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims has ruled, saying the government's work under a short-term bridge contract was allowed. Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smith said in a decision made public on Monday that Anham FZCO hadn't shown that the Defense Logistics Agency strayed from an exception to the injunction for activities related to the bridge contract. Anham had claimed that the agency asked it to transfer food supplies to another contractor after the block was issued....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS