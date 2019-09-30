GAO Rejects Protests On $3.5B Army Aviation Support Deals

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office denied protests by AECOM and PAE over two U.S. Army aviation support deals awarded to DynCorp, worth a combined $3.55 billion, saying in three decisions released Monday that the Army had reasonably assessed bids. The Army properly considered the strengths and weaknesses of each bid, and the past performance of the bidders, when awarding two aviation field maintenance support services contracts to DynCorp International LLC — $1.1 billion and $2.45 billion deals, each covering a different geographic region — the GAO said in Sep. 11 and Sep. 16 decisions, made public on Monday. "The record shows that...

