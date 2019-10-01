NY Donor Law For Tax-Exempt Orgs Ruled Unconstitutional

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A New York law requiring tax-exempt organizations to disclose certain donors violates the First Amendment because it chills free speech and imposes too broad a requirement, a federal judge has ruled in partly invalidating the statute. U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote struck down two provisions of the state’s ethics law Monday, ruling that the statute’s donor disclosure requirements for entities organized under Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3) and Section 501(c)(4) would impose too stringent a restriction on free speech. Judge Cote was persuaded by arguments from the Citizens Union of New York and the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation that the...

