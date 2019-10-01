US To Enter Trump's Suit To Block Release Of Tax Returns

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. will intervene in President Donald Trump's suit that seeks to block the Manhattan district attorney's subpoenas for Trump's personal tax returns and business records, according to a letter filed Tuesday in a New York federal court. U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman of the Southern District of New York will file a more detailed submission by Wednesday, according to the letter, dated Monday. Trump sued Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance and accounting firm Mazars USA LLP in federal district court in September to block Vance's investigation into Trump's federal tax returns and personal records. In the complaint, Trump argued that a sitting...

