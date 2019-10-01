CoStar To Pay $450M For Hotel Data Co. STR

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Commercial real estate information giant CoStar Group Inc. said Tuesday it will buy hotel analytics company STR Inc. in a $450 million cash deal that includes the hospitality data benchmarking firm's entire portfolio of assets. CoStar, headquartered in Washington, D.C., and known for its online marketplaces such as Apartments.com and LandsofAmerica.com, plans to integrate STR's data with its own platform to develop products that offer metrics such as building data, income level and sales comparables, according to the company. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. STR, advised in the deal by Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz, provides confidential...

