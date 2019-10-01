Challenges To Trump's Monument Cuts Proceed — For Now

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge has denied the Trump administration's efforts to sink two lawsuits challenging the president's decision to shrink two national monuments, but she left the door open for the government to try again. Because the plaintiffs have said they plan to use new information in the case in their amended complaints, U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan on Monday denied the government's motions to dismiss the two sets of cases over President Donald Trump's reductions of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments. She said the government can refile its motions to dismiss after the amended complaints are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS