Wash. Service Workers Union Inks $3.3M Union Fees Deal

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A Washington chapter of the Service Employees International Union has agreed to pay $3.25 million to refund nonunion home health care providers for agency fees and dues deducted before the U.S. Supreme Court declared compulsory fees unconstitutional in the landmark 2018 Janus decision. Susan Routh and SEIU Healthcare 775NW asked a Seattle federal judge Monday to grant preliminary approval of the deal, which resolves the damages portion of the workers’ claims the union violated the U.S. Constitution by requiring them to pay union fees ad deducting dues. The high court ruled in Janus v. AFSCME in 2018 that the payment of...

