Rocket Maker Relativity Space Nabs $140M From Investors

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Relativity Space, a Los Angeles-based company focused on building a highly automated factory for rockets and providing launch services for satellites, on Tuesday said it has collected $140 million from a group of private investors led by tech-focused investment firm Bond and venture capital outfit Tribe Capital. The Series C funding round is meant to help with Relativity Space's plans of becoming the "first company in the world to launch an entirely 3D-printed rocket to orbit and enter commercial service in early 2021," according to a press release. In addition to Bond and Tribe Capital, the funding round included participation from...

