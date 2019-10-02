Watchdog Says H-1B Grants Are Funding Unrelated Training

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Recipients of $183 million in grants that are funded by H-1B fees and intended to train U.S. workers didn't provide the training needed to secure jobs, according to an Office of the Inspector General report. The OIG concluded on Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Labor's Employment and Training Administration failed to ensure that grant recipients provided U.S. workers with necessary job skills, saying the agency didn't have a clear selection criteria for choosing grant recipients and failed to track the job placement of U.S. workers after they completed the training programs. "These systemic weaknesses occurred because ETA's primary focus was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS