Owner On Hook For Enviro Clearance In NJ Real Estate Deal

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court ruled Tuesday that the owner of an industrial property is still obligated under a sales contract to obtain environmental clearances for the site, saying a trial judge was wrong to shift that burden to the prospective buyer. The appellate panel upended the judge’s rulings last year that the potential buyer, 89 Water Street Associates LLC, could cancel the parties’ agreement or proceed to closing and assume responsibility for securing a “clearance document,” which would indicate that no further environmental remediation at the property was necessary. The three-judge panel concluded that Superior Court Judge Anne McDonnell...

