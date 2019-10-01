NAACP Prez Blasts Comcast's Stance In High Court Bias Fight

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The head of the NAACP sharply criticized Comcast on Tuesday afternoon, charging that the company is touting its commitment to diversity while simultaneously working to narrow a bedrock civil rights law in a closely watched racial bias case against the media giant before the U.S. Supreme Court. “This is not what a company that prides itself on diversity would do,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson during a press call on the litigation. “You are completely undermining the value of a society free of discrimination by offering an argument to dismantle one of the most significant civil rights tenets in...

