French Architects' Group Fined €1.5M For Fee Fixing

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A French architectural trade group must pay a €1.5 million ($1.64 million) fine for enforcing an unlawful fee schedule on architects and firms bidding for public works contracts, France's competition authority said Tuesday. Beginning in 2013, the Ordre des architectes in four regions of France was distributing and enforcing an anti-competitive fee schedule, even taking retaliatory actions against architects whose proposed fees for public works contracts were "anti-collegial" because they were "too low," the Autorité de la concurrence said. Regional councils in Hauts-de-France, Centre-Val de Loire, Occitanie and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur were distributing a method for calculating fees that misused a guide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS