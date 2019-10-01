Eilers Aids Cannabis Real Estate Firm Bangi's $50M Offering

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 1:44 PM EDT) -- Eilers Law Group is representing cannabis-focused real estate firm Bangi in connection with its planned $50 million securities offering, a matter the California-based company announced on Tuesday. Bangi Inc. said it expects existing and new investors to participate in the upcoming Regulation A+ offering, and the firm said it plans to target investors "who did not have the opportunity to participate in earlier rounds" of financing, with the hope of building long-term shareholder relationships. Bangi buys and leases real estate assets used by companies in the hemp, cannabis and CBD sectors. "It was a lot of inventive, innovative thinking," Bangi's CEO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS