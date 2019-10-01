'Close Your Legs' Judge's Harassment Suit Sent To Mediation

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A former New Jersey law clerk’s sexual harassment case against a judge facing removal for unrelated ethics charges over his remarks in a rape case, including asking the accuser whether she'd tried to close her legs to avert an assault, has been referred to mediation, according to an order made public Tuesday. Valisha Desir's suit claimed Judge John F. Russo Jr. created a “nightmare” work environment through racially discriminatory remarks and sexual harassment, including one occasion where he sat with spread legs and asked her to approach him. The Ocean County Civil Division's presiding judge appointed Francis X. Halligan Jr. as mediator and gave the...

